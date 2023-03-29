Major spring storm finishes out March with a variety of impacts across Western Wisconsin

We may be into the early part of spring, but today felt more like mid-winter as temperatures only made it into the 20s and 30s throughout Western Wisconsin with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will continue drifting over the Upper Midwest tonight, keeping skies clear with light to calm winds expected as a result. Overnight lows are forecast to bottom out in the teens with the potential for some of our far northern counties to drop near zero. Clouds will quickly begin to increase tomorrow morning as a major spring storm system takes shape in the Central Plains. Meanwhile, a leading warm front will start to advance northward during the day with a mix of precipitation expected to develop around the mid and late afternoon hours as temperatures rise into the low 40s with increasing southeast winds.

Low pressure develops in the Plains with rain & wet snow developing Thursday PM (WEAU)

By tomorrow night, our low will take a track northeast towards Wisconsin with a plume of warm and moist air lifting from the southwest. In response, temperatures will slowly rise through the 40s overnight with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder not being ruled out. Periods of rain and thunderstorms will carry into Friday as the storm moves through and to the northeast with unstable air working into our southern counties, out ahead of a trailing cold front that will be approaching during the afternoon. This, coupled with abundant moisture and wind shear will lead to favorable conditions for a few strong to severe storms to develop along and south of I-90. The main threats appear to be large hail and damaging winds, along with heavy rainfall. Because of this potential, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined these areas in a level 1, or Marginal Risk for severe weather. The highest chances for severe weather, however, currently reside just south of Western Wisconsin.

A few strong to severe storms are possible in the Coulee Region Friday (WEAU)

On Friday night, colder air will start to wrap around the backside of this weather-maker as it slides farther northeastward. Rain will gradually transition over to heavy snow as temperatures slowly drop into the 20s overnight. In addition to this, winds are forecast to become strong and gusty from the northwest, which will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow into Saturday morning. Confidence remains quite low with where the heaviest snow will fall as well as expected snow totals across the area, but nonetheless, impacts are increasingly likely for parts of the Chippewa Valley. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 1am to 1pm Saturday.

Winter Storm Watches will be in effect from 1am to 1pm Saturday for parts of the area (WEAU)

There are a lot of details that still remain uncertain and will need to be figured out with this messy storm, so keep checking back for the latest updates as our forecast is subject to change! Otherwise, the first day of April on Saturday will feature dry weather and the return of sunshine as high pressure builds in from the west. Winds will gradually diminish from the north and northwest with afternoon highs only reaching into the mid-30s. On Sunday, our high will be situated to the east with breezy winds from the south-southwest on the backside. Meanwhile, a low pressure system will be traversing Southern Canada with an associated warm front lifting into the area. A few rain and wet snow showers are possible with sun and clouds as Eau Claire is still expected to see its first 50° day of 2023 to close out the weekend. Quiet weather returns for the start of next week as temperatures will once again have a shot at climbing up around 50. From there, we will be watching another storm come together in the Plains with more precipitation possible towards the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.