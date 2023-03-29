Menomonie Food Market Co-op gives first look of new Eau Claire location under construction

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The expansion of a food market in Eau Claire is ongoing with construction to be completed some time this year.

Construction crews broke ground for the new Menomonie Food Market Co-op store back in October.

General manager Crystal Halvorson gave WEAU a first look inside the building in Downtown Eau Claire not too far from the Farmer’s Market.

Halvorson said the new location will be similar to that of the Menomonie location, but with more space for dinning-in and patio seating on the second floor.

The project costs about $9.5 Million, which the GM said is funded by the thousands of shareholders the store has along with grants and loans.

Halvorson said it is well worth it to become part of the thriving downtown area.

“The construction has been exciting because they can see an idea that’s been in motion for really ten years finally rising up. And I think actually people are very excited about the last open city block in downtown Eau Claire finally being developed,” said Halvorson.

She also said the excitement is brewing for the new project after talks of it have been going on for years.

“I can’t walk in this town without getting approached with how excited people are. Interest in our investment has been going up and up and up ever since the building started to be built. I think people are so excited to see it’s finally happening in Eau Claire.”

Halvorson said despite some slow down of construction, the new store should be ready by Thanksgiving.

In the meantime the location on South Farwell Street and Washington Street will remain in operation until days before the new store opens.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.