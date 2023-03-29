Missing Persons Awareness Event

Missing person generic
Missing person generic(MGN)
By Judy Clark
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Cornell, Wis. (WEAU) - April is considered Missing Persons Awareness Month in Wisconsin. An event will be held Saturday, April 15 at Cornell High School to bring attention to those who are missing, and share information to hopefully prevent situations.

The event will be held from Noon to 4 p.m. and includes presentations from Fierce Freedom, Author Robert Dudley, personal protection, search and rescue teams, Alzheimer’s Association and Bruce’s Legacy.

The event is a free community event sponsored by the Cornell Area Betterment Association.

You can contact Kathy Swanson for more information 715-827-0065

Wisconsin DOJ Clearinghouse for Missing Persons

