No local vehicle registration fee for City of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People living in the City of Eau Claire will not have to pay a local vehicle registration fee. During its meeting Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council failed to approve the fee with council members voting 5-5.

The city was proposing in $30 a year local vehicle registration fee, commonly known as a wheel tax. The plan was to generate revenue to help with city streets projects.

People living in Eau Claire County already pay a $30 vehicle registration fee for county road improvements.

