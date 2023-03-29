No local vehicle registration fee for City of Eau Claire

City of Eau Claire
City of Eau Claire(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People living in the City of Eau Claire will not have to pay a local vehicle registration fee. During its meeting Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council failed to approve the fee with council members voting 5-5.

The city was proposing in $30 a year local vehicle registration fee, commonly known as a wheel tax. The plan was to generate revenue to help with city streets projects.

People living in Eau Claire County already pay a $30 vehicle registration fee for county road improvements.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is well underway at the Eau Claire Event District, which is the new home to...
Preparations continue for Country Jam at new location
The Whitewater community holds a candlelight vigil for the infant whose body was discovered in...
Whitewater police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in a field
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Alexander Knudtson
Man accused of firing gunshots in parking lot in rural Sparta

Latest News

Land annexation petition
Eau Claire City Council approves land annexation from Town of Washington
Badger Books are electronic poll books.
Badger Books to be used in Dunn County
Badger Books to be Used in Dunn County
Badger Books to be Used in Dunn County
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the second half of an NFL preseason...
LaFleur: Transitioning from Rodgers to Love will be a “progression’