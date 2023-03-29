No local vehicle registration fee for City of Eau Claire
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People living in the City of Eau Claire will not have to pay a local vehicle registration fee. During its meeting Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council failed to approve the fee with council members voting 5-5.
The city was proposing in $30 a year local vehicle registration fee, commonly known as a wheel tax. The plan was to generate revenue to help with city streets projects.
People living in Eau Claire County already pay a $30 vehicle registration fee for county road improvements.
