Pepsi unveils new logo refresh, first update since 2008

Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.
Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.(PepsiCo Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pepsi has unveiled a new logo, and some say it looks a bit familiar.

Customers reportedly like Pepsi’s previous logo from the 1900s. So, the company said it went back to it.

The new logo might feel like a throwback version, but officials said it features new font colors along with a different border.

According to Pepsi, the logo design draws attention to its zero-sugar line of drinks, which is a major part of the company’s growth plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is well underway at the Eau Claire Event District, which is the new home to...
Preparations continue for Country Jam at new location
Trempealeau County crash
Multiple injuries reported after two-vehicle crash involving school bus in Trempealeau County
FILE - Dolly Parton, left, and Miley Cyrus perform "Jolene" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in...
Wisconsin school bans Miley, Dolly duet from class concert
Dunn County structure fire
Authorities find human remains after responding to structure fire in Dunn County
Buffalo County crash
1 person hurt after two-vehicle crash in Buffalo County

Latest News

Western Wisconsin Vets Gather for Vietnam Veterans Day
Western Wisconsin Vets Gather for Vietnam Veterans Day
People gather to sign wooden crosses placed at a makeshift memorial by the entrance of the...
Children lost in Nashville shooting were ‘feisty,’ a ‘shining light’
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges in the death of Edward...
7 California officers charged in death of man in custody
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in US
FILE - Damaged and missing homes are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort...
Fiona, Ian retired from list of tropical cyclone names