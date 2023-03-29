Regency Inn & Suites to be sold

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After years of efforts to revamp an Eau Claire hotel that has been a hotspot for criminal activity, the Regency Inn & Suites is expected to be torn down.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, police have been called to the hotel 134 times since the beginning of the year. Now, the Regency Inn & Suites is in the process of being sold.

“My understanding is that the owner of the Regency Inn hotel has entered a purchase agreement with the national developer,” Douglas Hoffer, Eau Claire Deputy City Attorney said. “The tentative closing date on the sale is July 14th. It’s my understanding the developer intends to tear down the hotel and redevelop the property.”

Hoffer said he heard the property may be developed into a car wash. This sale comes after the city filed a lawsuit against the hotel surrounding criminal activity at the Regency and a trial scheduled for this June.

“The city of Eau Claire filed a lawsuit to address the serious crime problems at the Regency Hotel, the amount of drug and sex trafficking and other serious crimes at the hotel was totally unacceptable. We filed a lawsuit in December of 2020 to address those serious problems,” Hoffer said. “It is our belief that a sale of the property and the redevelopment of the property will address those serious criminal issues.”

In the meantime, Hoffer said local agencies are working to help long-term residents find a new place to stay.

“My understanding is that the Regency owner has already notified all long-term residents, and a number of government and private agencies are working together to connect those residents with resources to find alternative housing,” Hoffer said.

Hoffer said the trial was taken off the judge’s calendar, with hopes to have a settlement filed next month. There is no information on the buyer of the Regency Inn & Suites, but when that sale is finalized that information would become public.

