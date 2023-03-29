Regency Inn & Suites to be sold

By Kim Leadholm
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After years of efforts to revamp an Eau Claire hotel that has been a hotspot for criminal activity, the Regency Inn & Suites is expected to be torn down.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, police have been called to the hotel 134 times since the beginning of the year. Now, the Regency Inn & Suites is in the process of being sold.

“My understanding is that the owner of the Regency Inn hotel has entered a purchase agreement with the national developer,” Douglas Hoffer, Eau Claire Deputy City Attorney said. “The tentative closing date on the sale is July 14th. It’s my understanding the developer intends to tear down the hotel and redevelop the property.”

Hoffer said he heard the property may be developed into a car wash. This sale comes after the city filed a lawsuit against the hotel surrounding criminal activity at the Regency and a trial scheduled for this June.

“The city of Eau Claire filed a lawsuit to address the serious crime problems at the Regency Hotel, the amount of drug and sex trafficking and other serious crimes at the hotel was totally unacceptable. We filed a lawsuit in December of 2020 to address those serious problems,” Hoffer said. “It is our belief that a sale of the property and the redevelopment of the property will address those serious criminal issues.”

In the meantime, Hoffer said local agencies are working to help long-term residents find a new place to stay.

“My understanding is that the Regency owner has already notified all long-term residents, and a number of government and private agencies are working together to connect those residents with resources to find alternative housing,” Hoffer said.

Hoffer said the trial was taken off the judge’s calendar, with hopes to have a settlement filed next month. There is no information on the buyer of the Regency Inn & Suites, but when that sale is finalized that information would become public.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is well underway at the Eau Claire Event District, which is the new home to...
Preparations continue for Country Jam at new location
Trempealeau County crash
Multiple injuries reported after two-vehicle crash involving school bus in Trempealeau County
FILE - Dolly Parton, left, and Miley Cyrus perform "Jolene" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in...
Wisconsin school bans Miley, Dolly duet from class concert
Dunn County structure fire
Authorities find human remains after responding to structure fire in Dunn County
City of Eau Claire
No local vehicle registration fee for City of Eau Claire

Latest News

As winter moratorium ends, Wis. residents reminded of energy assistance programs
New Menomonie Food Market Co-op location under construction in downtown Eau Claire, WI
Menomonie Food Market Co-op gives first look of new Eau Claire location under construction
New Menomonie Food Market Co-op Location Latest
New Menomonie Food Market Co-op Location Latest
Regency Inn & Suites Being Sold
Regency Inn & Suites Being Sold