SportScene 13 for Tuesday, March 28th

By JD Danielson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Badgers look to advance to the N.I.T. finals, taking on North Texas in a semifinal matchup.

Also, Altoona girls basketball’s Alyssa Wirth opens her recruitment, decommitting from the University of Minnesota.

Plus, the UW-Eau Claire baseball team opens their WIAC season on the road at UW-Whitewater.

Finally, Regis baseball makes their final preparations before Saturday’s planned season opener in Mauston.

SportScene 13 Tuesday
Wisconsin and North Texas met in the NIT semifinal in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, March 28.
Badgers fall short in NIT semifinal, lose to North Texas 56-54
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the second half of an NFL preseason...
LaFleur: Transitioning from Rodgers to Love will be a “progression’
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a news conference at the NFL...
Gutekunst: Attempts to talk to Rodgers went unanswered