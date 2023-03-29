SportScene 13 for Tuesday, March 28th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Badgers look to advance to the N.I.T. finals, taking on North Texas in a semifinal matchup.
Also, Altoona girls basketball’s Alyssa Wirth opens her recruitment, decommitting from the University of Minnesota.
Plus, the UW-Eau Claire baseball team opens their WIAC season on the road at UW-Whitewater.
Finally, Regis baseball makes their final preparations before Saturday’s planned season opener in Mauston.
