SportScene 13 for Tuesday, March 28th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Badgers look to advance to the N.I.T. finals, taking on North Texas in a semifinal matchup.

Also, Altoona girls basketball’s Alyssa Wirth opens her recruitment, decommitting from the University of Minnesota.

Plus, the UW-Eau Claire baseball team opens their WIAC season on the road at UW-Whitewater.

Finally, Regis baseball makes their final preparations before Saturday’s planned season opener in Mauston.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.