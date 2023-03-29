Western Wis. vets gather for Vietnam Veterans Day

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of troops from Vietnam.

Area veterans gathered to mark the occasion. Veterans from across Western Wis. met at the Eagle’s Club in Lake Hallie to catch up with one another, and learn about resources for those struggling.

Guest speakers talked about their experiences after the Vietnam War. The Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation also announced expansions it would be making this spring to the site at River Prairie Park in Altoona.

Leroy Jansky, Member of the Chippewa Valley Vietnam Veterans Planning Committee, explains why Vietnam vets still band together after 50 years.

“Vietnam vets had a difficult time when they first came back from Vietnam. Usually you came back by yourself. Sometimes you were spat on. Sometimes you landed at airport in the middle of a protest against the Vietnam War, with which that part’s just fine. All right. And so the Vietnam vets were kind of off to themselves a little bit,” Jansky said.

This is the 15th year that Chippewa Valley Veterans have celebrated the end of the Vietnam War. This celebration outdates that of Vietnam Veterans Day itself, which began federally in 2012.

