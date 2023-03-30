2 killed, 5 wounded in Memphis restaurant shooting

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday outside of Prive, a restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis Police Department said they responded to a shooting at a restaurant that killed two people and injured five.

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday outside of Prive, a restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.

According to Memphis Police Department, one man was found dead on the scene.

Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police say five more victims, four men and one woman, arrived at a hospital in their own vehicles.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting stemmed from an altercation that started inside, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large spring storm moves in for the end of this week.
From severe storms to heavy snow, March will go out with a lion’s roar
City of Eau Claire
No local vehicle registration fee for City of Eau Claire
Construction is well underway at the Eau Claire Event District, which is the new home to...
Preparations continue for Country Jam at new location
Keith Lilliock is accused of luring an 11-year-old girl into his car while she was riding her...
Girl, 11, found via iPad after man allegedly lured her into car
New Menomonie Food Market Co-op location under construction in downtown Eau Claire, WI
Menomonie Market Food Co-op gives first look of new Eau Claire location under construction

Latest News

The call made to emergency dispatch by a woman who received Audrey Hale's final messages has...
Emergency dispatch call made by friend who received Nashville shooter's final messages
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
US: Russia seeks arms-for-food deal with North Korea
An attack on a man with mental disabilities was caught on camera.
Police: Man with disabilities assaulted by two teens on camera
Lucille Claridge, 104, is still tickling the ivories nearly a century later.
104-year-old woman has been playing piano for nearly a century
A woman prays near the likeness of four of the victims as she visits a memorial at the entrance...
Nashville authorities release 911 calls for help during school shooting