Ashley for the Arts announces final act of music festival

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) -Ashley for the Arts has announced the final act for the music festival to be held in August.

Walk the Moon will perform Saturday, August 12, at 5 p.m.

The festival will be held August 10, 11 and 12 at Memorial Park in Arcadia, WI. Other acts include REO Speedwagon, Jake Owen, Trace Adkins and One Republic.

A three day general admission ticket costs $35 plus fees. Ticket prices will increase on June 1st. For the full lineup and to purchase tickets, click here.

