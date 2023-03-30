Ashley for the Arts announces final act of music festival

Lineup for Ashley for the Arts Festival, 2023
Lineup for Ashley for the Arts Festival, 2023(WEAU | Ashley for the Arts)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Mar. 30, 2023
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) -Ashley for the Arts has announced the final act for the music festival to be held in August.

Walk the Moon will perform Saturday, August 12, at 5 p.m.

The festival will be held August 10, 11 and 12 at Memorial Park in Arcadia, WI. Other acts include REO Speedwagon, Jake Owen, Trace Adkins and One Republic.

A three day general admission ticket costs $35 plus fees. Ticket prices will increase on June 1st. For the full lineup and to purchase tickets, click here.

