Eau Claire Mini Hmong Flea Market slated for April 1st-2nd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - April is Hmong Heritage Month, and you can kick-off celebrating with a flea market.

On April 1st and April 2nd, the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association is hosting its 2nd annual Eau Claire Mini Hmong Flea Market.

There will be artists, crafters, bakers, businesses, and more during the 2-day event.

Admission is free and you get one free raffle entry. If you’d like more, it’s $5 per raffle after the first free one.

The mini Hmong Flea Market is 10 am to 6 pm on both days and will be held at ECAHMAA at 1320 W. Clairmont Avenue in Eau Claire.

