EMS crew in the Town of Eagle Point is back in service after medical director’s return

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Town of Eagle Point’s crew of first responders is back to help the residents there after a brief suspension.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services requires a licensed medical professional to oversee EMS operations in any jurisdiction.

The Eagle Town Volunteer Fire Department had one for their EMS team, but after hearing about too many concerns from the community the doctor that served as their medical director stepped down.

“It was enough that we basically reached a point where we had to have the crew here kind of re-go through from the ground up and build. And with the assistance of several people from HSHS, we came up here and in two days we got everybody checked off on all those skills,” said Dr. Ethan Young. He came back after the crew completed the training he required of them that addressed and fixed any issues with the way they operated.

He also wanted to see if they could operate efficiently and effectively.

Fire Chief Rocky Berg said it is important to have a team that can handle emergencies as the patient waits for a ride to the hospital.

“To respond to the house or residence or farm accident or any kind of accident and prep for the ambulance service to get there,” said Chief Berg.

Dr. Young said he sees the improvements the crew of 6 made in the past month, and said that is what the community deserves.

“There’s many medical emergencies where seconds and minutes really do matter. So, it could be the difference of somebody having a really bad outcome or doing great,” said Dr. Young. “That’s why it’s so important to have people that are highly trained, that are willing to do this on a volunteer basis, that will come and get up out of bed in the middle of the night and serve these community members that call for help. And we want the highest level of performance delivered to every member up here in Eagle Point.”

The community is glad to be able to rely on an EMS team once again according to Chief Berg.

“I had a lot of real nice texts and emails and a lot of community members calling me saying thanks for all the hard work to get this done.”

A spokesperson with the fire department said they are always looking for more volunteers for the EMS crew.

The EMS services have been back in operation as of Monday March 27th.

Trunshaw also said community members will get a chance to know their EMS crew during a community night sometime in the fall.

