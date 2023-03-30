Former high school staff member sentenced to jail time in sex assault case

GREENWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) - A former Greenwood High School support staff member accused of having a sexual relationship with a student will serve nine months in jail.

Dylan North was also ordered to serve three years of probation in Clark County court Wednesday.

In January, North pleaded no contest as part of a plea deal to sex assault of a student by school staff and was found guilty. A count of sex assault of a student by school staff, child enticement and exposing a child to harmful material were dismissed.

Greenwood police were notified of a possible inappropriate relationship involving North in October of 2021. North had worked at Greenwood High School.

Court documents stated there were two victims. Investigators said a forensic analysis of North’s phone uncovered messages and call time stamps that were used as evidence. North was placed on paid leave in November 2021. He resigned at the end of January 2022.

He began his employment with the district in 2019.

