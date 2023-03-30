Former high school staff member sentenced to jail time in sex assault case

Dylan North
Dylan North(Clark County Jail)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) - A former Greenwood High School support staff member accused of having a sexual relationship with a student will serve nine months in jail.

Dylan North was also ordered to serve three years of probation in Clark County court Wednesday.

In January, North pleaded no contest as part of a plea deal to sex assault of a student by school staff and was found guilty. A count of sex assault of a student by school staff, child enticement and exposing a child to harmful material were dismissed.

Greenwood police were notified of a possible inappropriate relationship involving North in October of 2021. North had worked at Greenwood High School.

Court documents stated there were two victims. Investigators said a forensic analysis of North’s phone uncovered messages and call time stamps that were used as evidence. North was placed on paid leave in November 2021. He resigned at the end of January 2022.

He began his employment with the district in 2019.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Eau Claire
No local vehicle registration fee for City of Eau Claire
Construction is well underway at the Eau Claire Event District, which is the new home to...
Preparations continue for Country Jam at new location
Keith Lilliock is accused of luring an 11-year-old girl into his car while she was riding her...
Girl, 11, found via iPad after man allegedly lured her into car
A large spring storm moves in for the end of this week.
From severe storms to heavy snow, March will go out with a lion’s roar
Land annexation petition
Eau Claire City Council approves land annexation from Town of Washington

Latest News

hmong
Eau Claire Mini Hmong Flea Market
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/30/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/30/2023 6 a.m.
ag
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 3/30/2023
Eau Claire Mini Hmong Flea Market
Eau Claire Mini Hmong Flea Market slated for April 1st-2nd