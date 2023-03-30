Madison police investigate shooting on city’s west side

The Madison Police Department investigates a shooting on Tree Lane, on March 30, 2023.
The Madison Police Department investigates a shooting on Tree Lane, on March 30, 2023.(WMTV-TV/Mackenzie Davis)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is investigating after an individual was shot on the city’s west side, late Thursday morning.

According to the police department, officers were called to the Tree Lane Apartments, in the 7900 block of Tree Lane shortly before 11 a.m.

When they arrived, officers located the shooting victim. The statement from police did not give the condition of the individual.

The police department warned the scene remains very active. MPD did not release any details about a possible suspect or suspects nor if anyone has been taken into custody.

MPD’s statement indicated more information will be released at a later time.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News has a crew on the scene and will provide more information as it is released.

