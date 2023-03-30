March goes out like a lion with a major spring storm set to bring multiple impacts to Western Wisconsin

After clouds thickened up this morning, our first batch of rain and wet snow showers arrived this afternoon as a warm front slowly lifts northward with our main storm system coming together across the Central Plains. Temperatures have been rising through the 30s into the 40s, and that trend will continue tonight as a plume of warm and moist air works up from the south. Low pressure will take a track east and northeast overnight with scattered showers and storms likely. Depending on temperatures, areas near and north of Highway 8 may see a period of freezing rain, leading to the potential for light icing. Slick travel is possible on untreated roads, but conditions should improve rather quickly into early tomorrow morning. As our storm tracks across Northern Iowa during the day, we’ll see more rounds of scattered showers and storms with winds becoming stronger from the east and northeast. Instability will increase in our southern counties through the afternoon as a trailing cold front approaches, leading to the potential for a few strong to severe storms into the evening hours. Damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding from heavy rainfall are all possible with the greatest chances for severe weather occurring along and south of I-90.

A few strong to severe storms are possible in our southern counties Friday (WEAU)

A strong low pressure system moves closer to Wisconsin with showers and storms Friday (WEAU)

By tomorrow night, our storm system will be sliding through and to the east with a colder air mass quickly filtering into Western Wisconsin behind it. In response, temperatures will cool into the 20s with a transition to heavy snow expected between 9pm and midnight across the area. Snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour are on the table with near blizzard conditions developing at times overnight as winds become sustained from the north-northwest at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible. This will lead to blowing and drifting snow with hazardous travel likely into early Saturday morning before snow winds down. Several inches of accumulation are likely, especially in the Chippewa Valley, but uncertainty still exists on where the heaviest snow will fall and therefore, the exact placement of snow totals. That said, Winter Storm Watches will be in effect from Friday evening to early Saturday afternoon. Our latest snowfall forecast is subject to change as updates continue to come in.

Winter Storm Watches take effect Friday night for the potential of heavy snow accumulations and hazardous travel (WEAU)

Heavy snow accumulations are possible in the Chippewa Valley Friday night (WEAU)

Conditions should quickly improve as we kick off the month of April Saturday with our storm system departing, while high pressure builds in from the west. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, though temperatures will stay colder than average as highs top out in the mid-30s with diminishing north-northwest winds. On Sunday, high pressure will be situated east of the area while a warm front lifts from the southwest. This may produce a stray rain or snow shower early in the morning, otherwise our weekend will finish out dry as breezy south and southwest winds usher in milder air with our first 50° day of the year looking likely in Eau Claire. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take us into the first week of April with seasonable temperatures, before attention turns to another major weather system that looks to move out of the Rockies on Tuesday. Rain and wet snow appears likely during the day with strong winds and highs in the mid-40s. A lingering rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out Wednesday, but things should start to dry out as the system exits.

