New parking app will help pay for parking in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -How you pay for hourly parking in the city of Eau Claire is about to change.

Starting April 15th, a new parking app called Passport Parking will go into effect. More than 1000 parking spots in the city will be able to be paid for using the app, including both the Gibson Street and North Barstow Street parking ramps.

The app is not required, you can still pay by coin or card at pay stations in the ramp.

“Customers will drive in, park, and then they can go on their phone and pay with the Passport Parking app, or there’s kiosks in the elevator lobby, and so you can pay there with coins or credit card,” says Parking Administrator, Todd Bohrer.

The app won’t take effect until April 15.

Parking rates across the city won’t change except for the four corners lot on the corner of Barstow and Grand. That lot is being changed from a two hour limit to a pay per hour lot.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.