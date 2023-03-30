From severe storms to heavy snow, March is set to go out roaring like a lion

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a cool but quiet stretch of weather, a powerful spring storm system is set to bring a variety of weather to Wisconsin as March draws to a close. It’s that time of year when the seasons duke it out as lingering winter cold clashes with building warmth trying to gain some northern territory. Add a developing storm in the mix, and everything from thunderstorms to snow can materialize over a relatively short distance. This is exactly the set up we are expecting in Wisconsin over the next few days.

The first impacts are set to arrive sometime Thursday afternoon out ahead of a warm front that will lift a wintry mix into the area. Any winter precipitation should be fairly short-lived before changing to rain as milder air arrives. We can expect on and off showers Thursday night through Friday morning, along with a few scattered thunderstorms. These could produce some large hail in addition to heavier rain. As the storm organizes and lifts through Iowa and into Southern Minnesota, conditions may become favorable for a few more strong to severe storms, especially in counties south of Eau Claire. Threats may include large hail and strong winds into the early evening hours. Southern counties around I-90 are currently under a low, level 1 severe risk.

A few strong to severe storms are possible in the Coulee Region Friday (WEAU)

As the low tracks just south of the Chippewa Valley and eastward, colder air will begin to arrive as stronger northerly winds develop into Friday night. A quick changeover to heavy snow is likely, and as temperatures drop below freezing, accumulations will occur. Total snowfall remains very uncertain at this time, but the potential is there for just a few inches, up to several inches and impacts will greatly vary. Because of the uncertainty, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Chippewa Valley and points west for Friday night into Saturday.

Winter Storm Watches will be in effect from 1am to 1pm Saturday for parts of the area (WEAU)

We will likely see changes to these weather alerts in the next 24 hours as the forecast becomes more clear. It does appear any snow will make a quick exit early Saturday, followed by improving conditions for the afternoon. This will be a powerful storm system and has the potential to be quite impactful, so keep checking in with our SkyWarn 13 forecast for all the latest information!

