WAGNER TAILS: Cats and Abe

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK AND CHIPPEWA COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Kitty City at the Clark County Humane Society is filled with cats, including many with black and white fur.

This week, we decided to highlight six of these adoptable cats. Lil Runt is 4 years old, Opie is 8 months old and Storm is 3 months old - both are ready to play!

Panda is 5 months old, and as you can has really pretty and unique markings! Simon is one-year-old and is described as a great cat. This sweet and curious girl is Lucy, she is four years old.

While all of these cats are enjoying life in Kitty City at CCHS, they would really love to find their forever homes. Click HERE to apply to adopt one of the cats.

--

This senior lab mix loves people. He’s described as a velcro dog because he always want to be by his people. Abe is 11 years old and available for adoption through the Chippewa Humane Association.

He is on some arthritis medication, but overall, this senior is in excellent shape. Abe is great on a leash, has excellent house manners, and loves to carry around his toys.

He would be happiest as an only dog, but a mild-mannered small dog could be fine, as long the other dog knows Abe’s toys are off limits. Click HERE for the adoption application.

WAGNER TAILS: Cats and Abe
