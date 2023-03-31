Brock Voigt enters transfer portal

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Brock Voigt, who was the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball teams leading scorer this past season, has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Voigt announced the news Thursday evening on Twitter.

Last season, Voigt earned WIAC first team honores after averaging 17.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks and 1.8 assists per game for the Blugolds. He also earned All-Region honors from D3Hoops.com and All-Region from National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Voigt played his high school basketball at Sun Prairie. He has played four seasons at UW-Eau Claire, playing in 81 games and scoring 864 points.

