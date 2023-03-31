Delta Airlines suspends service from La Crosse to Minneapolis/St. Paul

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Delta Airlines informed the La Crosse community that it will be suspending service to the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. The last flight before the suspension will be June 4, 2023, with no return date identified. This decision stems from the ongoing staffing shortages affecting the airline industry, most notably related to pilots.

According to La Crosse Regional Airport Director Ian Turner, demand is not lacking for air service in La Crosse. Statistics show the number of seats filled in the local market exceeds 85%, some of the best on record.

“Throughout the last four years we have done everything we can to maintain our air service despite the challenges facing the overall aviation industry,” said Turner.

La Crosse Regional Airport staff continue to work with carriers to meet this demand, with both existing and new airlines. La Crosse Regional Airport continues to serve local air travel needs through service to Chicago-O’Hare International Airport and private aircraft operators.

Despite the news, City of La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds remains hopeful: “Our region is vibrant and thriving in so many ways. We will continue to seek transportation alternatives for those traveling to and from La Crosse and I am optimistic we will rebuild our air service to its full potential in the future.”

Passengers who have travel booked through Delta Airlines after June 4, 2023, should call the Delta Reservations line at 800-221-1212.

