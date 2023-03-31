Dewey Street Bridge to reopen with restrictions

A bridge in downtown Eau Claire reopens after crews found a large hole last week.
A bridge in downtown Eau Claire reopens after crews found a large hole last week.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dewey Street Bridge, located between Galloway Street and the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will reopen to passenger vehicle traffic beginning Monday, April 3, 2023, pending weather.

Travel will be restricted to one lane in each direction and large truck traffic will be detoured to Farwell Street. Emergency vehicle access will plan to use the structure to maintain response times but will return using Farwell Street.

The bridge in downtown Eau Claire was closed Thursday, March 23 after crews found a hole in the middle of it. More information can be found here.

