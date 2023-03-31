Eggs & Issues discusses Chippewa Valley Rally and funding for new university buildings

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Local leaders got together this morning to discuss community priorities at the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce’s Eggs & Issues form. Area legislators talked about Wednesday’s Chippewa Valley Rally, where leaders from the Chippewa Valley traveled to Madison to rally for needs in the community.

Some of these needs are affordable housing, childcare, and infrastructure. Another issue is funding for the new science building at UW-Eau Claire and Heritage Hall at UW-Stout.

Representative Jodi Emerson (Democrat), Emerson says legislators are working to secure funding as part of Governor Tony Evers’ biennial budget.

“The big projects for the Chippewa Valley is some of the building projects that we’re hoping to get. The phase two funding for the Science Hall in Eau Claire and also Heritage Hall replacement at UW Stout. Both of these projects are really important for our universities and for the communities that they serve,” Emerson said.

Senator Jesse James (Republican) says both sides of the aisle are working together.

“One thing that I’ve noticed is this session, there’s a there’s been an increase in bipartisan bills being released where you see a Republican representative leading the bill, but the second author or coauthor is a Democrat,” James said.

The State Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee is also holding a public budget hearing on April 11th at Davies Center at UW-Eau Claire. Community members are welcome to attend and share what they believe should be priorities in the 2023-2025 biennial state budget.

