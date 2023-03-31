Grab a pillow because Volume One is hosting a community-wide pillow fight

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -This is no April Fools’ Day prank Volume One is inviting people to come out swinging in a community-wide pillow fight.

For people interested in celebrating April Fools’ Day and all its nonsense you could grab a pillow and put on a costume on Saturday, April 1st and head to the courtyard of the Oxbow Hotel in Eau Claire. At exactly 1 p.m. people will start swinging for around five minutes.

The Volume One Action Squad, including pillow inspectors and hype people, will be suiting up in white and red jumpsuits to judge people who come dressed in costumes and have decorated pillowcases. After the fight they award prizes for best costume and best pillowcase to those that stand out.

Volume One Event Coordinator, Joann Martin, said the event builds on the sense of community in Eau Claire.

“It’s the fact that we really embrace the goofiness of it and it really does bring a large range of people, whether it’s kids, to college students, to older folks too,” Martin said.

There is no cost to participate in the fight, but the Oxbow will be open for dining for those who wish to grab lunch. Martin recommends people get there before 1 p.m. to enjoy music and check out the other costumes.

For more event details click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.