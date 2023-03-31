Judge grants Jahnke’s petition for early release

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A formal middle school teacher serving time in prison for sexually assaulting a student has been granted early release.

Court records show Chippewa County Judge, Benjamin Lane, granted Joel Jahnke’s petition for sentence adjustment on March 27.

Jahnke filed the petition on February 21st. He was convicted in 2017 after confessing to having sexual contact with a student while he was a science teacher at Chippewa Falls Middle School. He was sentenced to six years in prison with his release date this June 21. It is not clear when his early release will begin.

Jahnke wrote in a letter that he has used his time in prison to better himself through work, school and treatment.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.