March is National Nutrition Month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sarah Agena, Registered Dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for Parmesan Encrusted Potatoes, a perfect way to commemorate National Nutrition Month.

PARMESAN ENCRUSTED POTATOES

2 lbs yellow potatoes halved

1 quart vegetable stock

1 lemon sliced

4 cloves garlic

1 Tbsp salt

2 cups grated parmesan cheese

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp parsley chopped

thyme for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Rinse and peel the potatoes, cut into halves.

In a pot, add vegetable stock, sliced lemon, garlic, and yellow potato halves, and turn on the heat to high and bring to a boil. Then reduce to a simmer and cook potatoes for 30 minutes or until fork tender. Drain potatoes and shake off excess liquid and let cool slightly.

On a non-stick baking sheet/tray, drizzle olive oil and parmesan cheese evenly, place potato halves flat side down, and place in preheated oven for 15 minutes or until parmesan cheese gets crisped and light golden in color.

Remove the baking tray from the oven and let cool slightly; using a flat spatula, carefully lift off the potatoes and place them on the serving dish or platter, flat side up, and garnish with chopped parsley and thyme.

