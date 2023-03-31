Medical emergency suspected after driver crashed into home in Elmwood

ELMWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) - A man was taken to the hospital after his truck crashed into a home in Elmwood. Police say a medical emergency may have caused the driver to go off the road.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a call about the accident on Thursday, March 30th at approximately 4:05 pm.

The driver was identified as Patrick Bechel, 75, from Elmwood. Bechel was traveling on West Winter Ave when he drove off the roadway and hit the back of a house at 1224 W. Winter Ave.

Bechel was believed to have suffered from a medical situation which caused the accident, and he was transported to Mayo Menomonie Hospital in Menomonie with undetermined injuries.

