Medical emergency suspected after driver crashed into home in Elmwood

Truck driver suspected to have had medical emergency after crashing into home.
Truck driver suspected to have had medical emergency after crashing into home.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) - A man was taken to the hospital after his truck crashed into a home in Elmwood. Police say a medical emergency may have caused the driver to go off the road.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a call about the accident on Thursday, March 30th at approximately 4:05 pm.

The driver was identified as Patrick Bechel, 75, from Elmwood. Bechel was traveling on West Winter Ave when he drove off the roadway and hit the back of a house at 1224 W. Winter Ave.

Bechel was believed to have suffered from a medical situation which caused the accident, and he was transported to Mayo Menomonie Hospital in Menomonie with undetermined injuries.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large spring storm moves in for the end of this week.
A powerful spring storm brings an active end to March
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
Dylan North
Former high school staff member sentenced to jail time in sex assault case
Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond, Minn., Thursday, March 30, 2023, the...
Minnesota train derailment, ethanol fire renew safety fears

Latest News

Investigators are now looking at documents between Eau Claire Co. DHS and a non-profit in...
No criminal charges will be filed in investigation into $1.1 million budget error from Eau Claire Co. DHS
A bridge in downtown Eau Claire reopens after crews found a large hole last week.
Dewey Street Bridge to reopen with restrictions
Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce holds Eggs & Issues forum.
Eggs & Issues discusses Chippewa Valley Rally and funding for new university buildings
A large spring storm moves in for the end of this week.
A powerful spring storm brings an active end to March