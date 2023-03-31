No criminal charges will be filed in investigation into $1.1 million budget error from Eau Claire Co. DHS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A special prosecutor assigned to the investigation into Eau Claire County’s Department of Human Services over a massive budget error will not file criminal charges.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Grunke said in a letter that after getting all the information from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the $1.1 million budget error from the DHS, he will be declining to file any criminal charges in the matter.

“While I agree there were issues in the Eau Claire County Human Services regarding some of the accounting records and the handling of finances, I found no facts that were deserving of a criminal offense, especially considering the burden of proving a crime beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Grunke.

DA Grunke was assigned as the special prosecutor in the case by Eau Claire DA Peter Rindal in 2022 to review the case for criminal charges.

Back in May of 2020 the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s office opened the investigation into the financial deficits of the Eau Claire Co. DHS.

“Having seen many embezzlement and fraud cases over my career, I can see why they felt there were “red flags” raised by several county board members which warranted further investigation,” said Grunke. “It seems there existed a lack of trust and transparency between the County Board, administrator, Human Services, and the Sheriff’s Office which aggravated the situation and made the investigation necessary.”

The La Crosse DA said there is no ill intent when it comes to the practices that led to the money missing, but he said there is certainly some dysfunction at the Eau Claire Co. DHS.

“I have no comment on whether internal polices, ethics rules, or personnel issues that need to be addressed,” said Grunke.

We’ll have more coverage of this story on our evening newscasts.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.