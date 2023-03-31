SportScene 13 for Thursday, March 30th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of The Chippewa Valley Barracudas swim team is preparing to send 5 swimmers to the 2023 YMCA Short Course National Championship in Greensboro.

In Madison, the University of Wisconsin has hired Minnesota State Head Coach Mike Hastings to serve as the new men’s hockey head coach.

Also, Osseo-Fairchild senior Eleice Dahl has signed her letter of intent to play women’s basketball at UW-Stout.

In college basketball, UW-Eau Claire’s Brock Voigt has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer. Voigt was the Blugolds leading scorer in 2022-23.

