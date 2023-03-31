SportScene 13 for Thursday, March 30th

By Philip Choroser
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of The Chippewa Valley Barracudas swim team is preparing to send 5 swimmers to the 2023 YMCA Short Course National Championship in Greensboro.

In Madison, the University of Wisconsin has hired Minnesota State Head Coach Mike Hastings to serve as the new men’s hockey head coach.

Also, Osseo-Fairchild senior Eleice Dahl has signed her letter of intent to play women’s basketball at UW-Stout.

In college basketball, UW-Eau Claire’s Brock Voigt has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer. Voigt was the Blugolds leading scorer in 2022-23.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large spring storm moves in for the end of this week.
A powerful spring storm brings an active end to March
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Construction is well underway at the Eau Claire Event District, which is the new home to...
Preparations continue for Country Jam at new location
City of Eau Claire
No local vehicle registration fee for City of Eau Claire
New Menomonie Food Market Co-op location under construction in downtown Eau Claire, WI
Menomonie Market Food Co-op gives first look of new Eau Claire location under construction

Latest News

Brock Voigt and the Blugolds men's basketball team ready for their season finale against...
Brock Voigt enters transfer portal
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday during the first...
Boston routs Milwaukee in battle of East’s top two teams
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Swanson, Stroman help Cubs beat Brewers 4-0 on opening day
MSU's Mike Hastings and Todd Hoffner join this week's Maverick Insider.
Hastings set to take over Wisconsin men’s hockey