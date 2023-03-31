Vang sentenced to four years in prison in shooting death

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man who shot and killed a teenager in 2021 was ordered to serve four years in prison Friday in Eau Claire County court.

Austin Vang was also ordered to spend six years on extended supervision and will get 618 days of credit for time he has already served in jail.

In December, Vang was found guilty of reckless homicide in the death of 14 year-old Marwan Washington. Vang told investigators he was “messing around” with his gun and forgot it was loaded before shooting Washington in the neck.

Police said Vang was found to have had a history of being negligent with a firearm.

