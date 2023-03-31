Workshop teaches Ukrainian egg decorating tradition

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Some people in the Chippewa Valley spent their Thursday evening learning about a Ukrainian art form involving eggs.

A class on Pysanky eggs, also known as Ukrainian Easter eggs, was held at the Altoona Public Library.

This art form is a Ukrainian tradition typically passed down within families. The eggs range in size from quail to ostrich. The process does not include painting, but rather a wax-resist method of writing on the eggs.

“A simple egg can take one to two hours, but more complex eggs can take over a week,” said Alexa Newman.

Newman says her mother is a self-taught artist, and she learned the tradition from her.

