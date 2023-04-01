Easter Bunny visits Eau Claire Burger King locations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some local Burger King restaurants are celebrating Easter a little early.

The Easter Bunny stopped by the Burger King on North Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire to take pictures with kids.

Besides photos, activity stations were also set up, including games and coloring. The Burger King restaurants have hosted Santa visits before, but this is the first time the Easter Bunny has made an appearance.

Managers say it’s all about giving back to the community.

“We’ve been in Eau Claire for quite some time, so just get the family out here and enjoy some time. I think no matter what we’ll probably continue to do it,” said Burger King District Manager Jessica Hintzman.

There are a couple more opportunities this weekend to get your picture with the Easter Bunny. On Sunday, April 2, the Easter Bunny will be at the Burger King near Truax Boulevard from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and at the Craig Road location from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

