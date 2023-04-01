Heavy snow expected overnight with blizzard conditions in the Chippewa Valley; travel not advised

It has been an active finish to the month of March as a major spring storm tracks to our south and west with a variety of impacts being felt across the region. Temperatures have stayed in the 30s and 40s across Western Wisconsin, however, those will begin to drop near and below freezing later tonight as we start to get into colder air on the backside of our weather-maker. Any showers and thunderstorms transition will over to heavy, wet snow between 9pm and midnight from north to south. Snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour are possible in the heaviest snow bands with strong winds developing from the north and northeast at 20-30 mph overnight. This will lead to blizzard conditions, especially in the Chippewa Valley and points west where a Blizzard Warning will be in effect through tomorrow morning. Travel is strongly discouraged overnight as whiteout conditions are likely with significant blowing and drifting snow as well as slick roadways. Meanwhile, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for our south and eastern counties, where several inches of accumulation are likely with impacts to travel also expected. The highest snow totals appear to be along a line from the Twin Cities to Eau Claire and points northeast, where 8-12″ of accumulation is looking likely with locally higher amounts not being ruled out.

Much of Western Wisconsin will be impacted by dangerous winter weather Friday night. (weau)

A significant early spring snowfall is likely (weau)

Any snow will quickly exit by daybreak as our storm system exits, leaving us with a quieter start to the month of April tomorrow as high pressure works in from the west. Skies will turn mostly sunny with winds gradually diminishing from the north and northwest throughout the day. Given a fresh snowpack despite plenty of sun, afternoon highs will be well below average in the mid-30s. Clear skies are expected into the first part of tomorrow night before clouds increase late as a warm front begins to lift from the southwest.

High pressure moves in with sunshine to kick off the first day of April (WEAU)

This may spark up a few snow showers during the morning hours Sunday, otherwise sun and clouds will take us into the afternoon as breezy southerly flow helps give us our first 50­° day of the year in Eau Claire with a shot at 60° in La Crosse. Quiet conditions are expected into the start of next week, before changes arrive on Tuesday as another large storm system begins to move out of Colorado. Periods of rain and wet snow are likely during the day with strong winds developing from the east and northeast. More precipitation is expected at night with things drying out mid-week as the low departs. There is still uncertainty with regards to the exact track and precipitation-type, so keep checking back with us through the weekend! Temperatures will be running near to below average during the first week of the new month with sunshine looking to return by Thursday.

