Man guilty of killing four people found dead in Dunn Co.

MINNESOTA (WEAU/KARE11) - The man accused of killing four St. Paul friends and dumping their bodies in Wisconsin is found guilty of intentional murder.

Antoine Suggs now faces up to 160 years in prison after a Minnesota jury found him guilty of four counts of intentional murder.

Suggs was charged with killing a group of four friends who were found shot to death inside an abandoned SUV in a Dunn County cornfield in September 2021.

Investigators said the group was killed in St. Paul before being driven to Wisconsin. Suggs’ father, Darren Osborne, was also charged and pleaded guilty to helping his son dispose of the victims’ bodies.

