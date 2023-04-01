Man guilty of killing four people found dead in Dunn Co.

Antoine Suggs is charged with shooting and killing four people in St. Paul, Minn. before he and...
Antoine Suggs is found guilty of four counts of intentional homicide.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By KARE/WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (WEAU/KARE11) - The man accused of killing four St. Paul friends and dumping their bodies in Wisconsin is found guilty of intentional murder.

Antoine Suggs now faces up to 160 years in prison after a Minnesota jury found him guilty of four counts of intentional murder.

Suggs was charged with killing a group of four friends who were found shot to death inside an abandoned SUV in a Dunn County cornfield in September 2021.

Investigators said the group was killed in St. Paul before being driven to Wisconsin. Suggs’ father, Darren Osborne, was also charged and pleaded guilty to helping his son dispose of the victims’ bodies.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of Western Wisconsin will be impacted by dangerous winter weather Friday night.
BLIZZARD WARNING: Powerful spring storm to bring heavy snow & strong winds overnight
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Truck driver suspected to have had medical emergency after crashing into home.
Medical emergency suspected after driver crashed into home in Elmwood
Investigators are now looking at documents between Eau Claire Co. DHS and a non-profit in...
No criminal charges will be filed in investigation into $1.1 million budget error from Eau Claire Co. DHS
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win

Latest News

Much of Western Wisconsin will be impacted by dangerous winter weather Friday night.
BLIZZARD WARNING: Powerful spring storm to bring heavy snow & strong winds overnight
Mike Webber has bowled 10 perfect games this season.
Webber with 10 perfect games and counting this season
Mike Webber Excelling In Eau Claire Bowling Leagues
Mike Webber Excelling In Eau Claire Bowling Leagues (3/31/23)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (3/31/23)