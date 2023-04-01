A milder finish to the weekend with our next major storm system expected to arrive early this week

Much of Western Wisconsin woke up to fresh snow on the ground this morning with some significant totals reported in our northern counties. That said, clouds quickly cleared out, leaving us with abundant sunshine to kick off the month of April with temperatures well below average in the 30s and low 40s. A mostly clear sky will continue through much of tonight as high pressure drifts to the east. Winds will become light to calm for a period as the high moves overhead, before shifting to the south and southeast overnight with temperatures dropping off into the upper teens and 20s. Clouds will quickly increase early tomorrow morning as low pressure traverses the international border with a leading warm front sliding towards our neck of the woods. A mix of rain and snow showers will be possible during the morning hours as a result with minor snow accumulations along and north of Highway 8. Meanwhile during the afternoon, quiet weather quickly returns with clouds and sunshine mixing as winds turn out of the south-southwest at 10-20 mph. Milder air will work into Western Wisconsin with the first 50° reading of 2023 remaining likely for Eau Claire; a shot at the first 60° temperature of this year also looks possible for La Crosse.

Low pressure moves overhead with a few rain and snow showers possible (WEAU)

We’ll stay dry into the start of this week under a partly to mostly cloudy sky as temperatures rise back near average in the upper 40s. Changes then arrive on Tuesday as another large spring storm intensifies as it begins to take a track northeast through the Central Plains. There are still some differences in timing and exact track among the forecast guidance, but it currently appears that rain and some wet snow will overspread the area sometime mid to late morning and carry into the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out later in the day as elevated instability gradually creeps up from the south. Winds will also ramp up from the east at 15-25 mph with temperatures only rising to around 40. Periods of showers and thunderstorms will persist into Tuesday night with the potential for a wintry mix or snow across Northern Wisconsin. By Wednesday morning, low pressure will be moving over the Upper Midwest as it continues to the northeast. Lingering rain and snow showers are possible on the backside with highs being met early in the mid-40s as winds remain strong and gusty out of the southwest. Going into Wednesday night, we will then see a wind shift to the west and northwest with low pressure situated to the east, while the next high arrives from the west. A push of much colder air will make its way into the region, resulting in a chilly but mostly sunny Thursday with highs only reaching the mid-30s. Sunshine looks to carry into the start of next weekend as high pressure remains dominant with near to above average temperatures returning.

