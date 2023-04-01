Once Upon a Prom helps girls prepare for big dance

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Over three hundred teens from around the community are spending their weekend at Banbury Place in Eau Claire looking at dresses, jewelry and shoes as a part of the annual Once Upon a Prom.

The goal of the event is to help girls get ready for their upcoming prom. Jennifer Rooney, the co-founder of Once Upon a Prom said it aims to provide girls with the supplies they need for prom without having to worry about expenses. Each girl pays for the prom supplies by working six hours of community service.

“We get a lot of girls who coming here, and moms, who tell us, you know, we wouldn’t have been able to go to prom if it wasn’t for this,” Rooney said. “So, that makes it all worthwhile, and the smiles and the giggles as they find the perfect dress. The girls spinning around telling us they feel like Cinderella. I mean, it’s pretty amazing.”

Rooney said more than 368 girls signed up for this year’s Once Upon a Prom, totaling over 2,200 hours of community service.

