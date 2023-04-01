Once Upon a Prom helps girls prepare for big dance

By Melanie Walleser
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Over three hundred teens from around the community are spending their weekend at Banbury Place in Eau Claire looking at dresses, jewelry and shoes as a part of the annual Once Upon a Prom.

The goal of the event is to help girls get ready for their upcoming prom. Jennifer Rooney, the co-founder of Once Upon a Prom said it aims to provide girls with the supplies they need for prom without having to worry about expenses. Each girl pays for the prom supplies by working six hours of community service.

“We get a lot of girls who coming here, and moms, who tell us, you know, we wouldn’t have been able to go to prom if it wasn’t for this,” Rooney said. “So, that makes it all worthwhile, and the smiles and the giggles as they find the perfect dress. The girls spinning around telling us they feel like Cinderella. I mean, it’s pretty amazing.”

Rooney said more than 368 girls signed up for this year’s Once Upon a Prom, totaling over 2,200 hours of community service.

More information about Once Upon a Prom can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoine Suggs is found guilty of four counts of intentional homicide.
Man guilty of killing four people found dead in Dunn Co.
Truck driver suspected to have had medical emergency after crashing into home.
Medical emergency suspected after driver crashed into home in Elmwood
Authorities released convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh's mug shot after he was booked into prison.
Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security prison
Investigators are now looking at documents between Eau Claire Co. DHS and a non-profit in...
No criminal charges will be filed in investigation into $1.1 million budget error from Eau Claire Co. DHS

Latest News

pillow fight
Volume One Pillow Flight
vax rates
Chippewa Valley Free Clinic Works to Boost Vaccine Rates
Once Upon a Prom at Banbury Place
Once Upon a Prom at Banbury Place
Community members taking part of VolumeOne's pillow fight at the Oxbow hotel in Eau Claire, WI
Volume One brings back the pillow fight to Eau Claire
Vaccines stored in vaccine cooler at the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic in Eau Claire, WI
Chippewa Valley Free Clinic gets help to educate adults on importance of vaccine up keep