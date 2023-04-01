Part of roof collapses at Rice Lake business
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -A portion of the roof of a Rice Lake business is gone after it collapsed early Saturday morning.
According to the Rice Lake Fire Department, crews responded to Quanex Building Products Corporation on West Coleman Street for a fire alarm around 4:45 a.m.
Firefighters didn’t find any flames, but did detect a natural gas leak. They discovered a nearly 900 square feet section of the roof was starting to collapse breaking a gas line and a sprinkler line.
A spokesperson with the fire department said it appears a heavy snow load on top of the building likely caused the partial collapse.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.