Part of roof collapses at Rice Lake business

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -A portion of the roof of a Rice Lake business is gone after it collapsed early Saturday morning.

According to the Rice Lake Fire Department, crews responded to Quanex Building Products Corporation on West Coleman Street for a fire alarm around 4:45 a.m.

Firefighters didn’t find any flames, but did detect a natural gas leak. They discovered a nearly 900 square feet section of the roof was starting to collapse breaking a gas line and a sprinkler line.

A spokesperson with the fire department said it appears a heavy snow load on top of the building likely caused the partial collapse.

