Part of roof collapses at Rice Lake business

By Maria Blough
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -A portion of the roof of a Rice Lake business is gone after it collapsed early Saturday morning.

According to the Rice Lake Fire Department, crews responded to Quanex Building Products Corporation on West Coleman Street for a fire alarm around 4:45 a.m.

Firefighters didn’t find any flames, but did detect a natural gas leak. They discovered a nearly 900 square feet section of the roof was starting to collapse breaking a gas line and a sprinkler line.

A spokesperson with the fire department said it appears a heavy snow load on top of the building likely caused the partial collapse.

Here is the Media release from an early morning incident.

Posted by City of Rice Lake Fire Department on Saturday, April 1, 2023

