SportScene 13 for Friday, March 31st

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep track and field athletes were back in action across the Chippewa Valley at both the UW-Stout ‘Elite’ Invite and the Eau Claire North Varsity Invite.

Also in the NAHL, the Chippewa Steel go on the road to take on the Anchorage Wolverine

Stout results can be found at this link https://crm.pttiming.com/uploads/projects/1217/Elite_Results.pdf

Eau Claire North results https://crm.pttiming.com/uploads/projects/1218/ECN_Results.pdf

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.