SportScene 13 for Friday, March 31st

By Philip Choroser
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep track and field athletes were back in action across the Chippewa Valley at both the UW-Stout ‘Elite’ Invite and the Eau Claire North Varsity Invite.

Also in the NAHL, the Chippewa Steel go on the road to take on the Anchorage Wolverine

Stout results can be found at this link https://crm.pttiming.com/uploads/projects/1217/Elite_Results.pdf

Eau Claire North results https://crm.pttiming.com/uploads/projects/1218/ECN_Results.pdf

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of Western Wisconsin will be impacted by dangerous winter weather Friday night.
BLIZZARD WARNING: Powerful spring storm to bring heavy snow & strong winds overnight
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Truck driver suspected to have had medical emergency after crashing into home.
Medical emergency suspected after driver crashed into home in Elmwood
Investigators are now looking at documents between Eau Claire Co. DHS and a non-profit in...
No criminal charges will be filed in investigation into $1.1 million budget error from Eau Claire Co. DHS
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win

Latest News

Mike Webber has bowled 10 perfect games this season.
Webber with 10 perfect games and counting this season
SportScene 13 @ Ten (3/31/23)
YMCA of the Chippewa Valley Barracudas swim team are headed to the national meet in Greensboro
SportScene 13 for Thursday, March 30th
Brock Voigt and the Blugolds men's basketball team ready for their season finale against...
Brock Voigt enters transfer portal