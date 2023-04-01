Volume One brings back the pillow fight to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For April Fool’s, community members got together at the Oxbow Hotel in Eau Claire for a giant pillow fight.

VolumeOne has held this event every other year since 2006.

To take part, everyone brings their own pillow.

The rules are simple and that is to have fun and not hurt anyone in the process.

The five minute pillow fight is something organizer Jake Smith said is good for the community.

“This is simply a celebration of foolishness. It’s just meant to be a good ol’ light hearted thing that we do to bring the community together and have a little bit of silly fun,” said Smith.

He also said some of the small details about the event make it that much more fun to do.

“My favorite thing about this is the Volume One hype squad and the pillow inspectors. I think it’s just a fun little addition that we can add to the event to make it a little more fun, goofy and interactive,” said Smith.

Right after the pillow fight, organizers awarded gift cars to those who had the best costimes.

Two winners were selected, one child and one adult.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.