Webber with 10 perfect games and counting this season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “It’s been a stellar year, I’ve had a great year this year, and I can’t really complain. I’m humbled,” says Mike Webber.

Stellar year is an understatement, as Mike Webber notched his 10th 300 game of the season, his 60th of his lifetime, adding an 851 three-game match score.

“Very rare. Ten in one year, 60 overall with an 800 to cap it off. I mean, that’s good bowling man. That’s good bowling,” says teammate John Culver.

Webber has become a standout of the Chippewa Valley’s vibrant bowling scene, a familial environment noted by relative newcomer Culver.

“It’s tight knit, it really is a tight knit crew. The people that bowl, the people that have been bowling: One thing I’ve noticed as an outsider, these guys have been bowling together for years. And so, they really cheer each other on. It’s competitive in nature. But at the end of the day, they’re just happy for the other guy and his accomplishments. It’s not like that everywhere else in the country, you know?”

Supported by his community and family, Webber continues to dazzle, spurred on as well by a tragic loss of a lifelong motivator.

“We lost my father to cancer two years ago, and he was always really proud of my game. He was a hero to me, so ever since that, I dedicated myself and my goal to make him proud, I guess you could say.”

In the midst of his outstanding play, Webber and his teammates hope it can be a souce of inspiration to the next generation.

“It was a big deal back in the day. Just, like, none of the younger generation get into it as much as they used to,” says Webber.

“But we’re seeing more and more of it, and it’s just great to see our future bowlers just do better.”

John Culver agrees with that sentiment.

“I really hope that, you know, something like this that Mike is doing can really entice some younger bowlers to get back out. I just hope that the kids seeit and they, you know, they want to come out and bowl again.”

After such a remarkable season, Webber continues to set his goals higher, pursuing greater competition.

“I would like to try more regional tournaments. I mean, try to see if I can actually keep up with the competition.”

Webber remains humble through this continued success, but if one asks his teammate Dennis Marquardt, he and his teammates are undoubtably confident in his ability.

“With the number of three hundreds Mike has thrown, it’s not just by chance. I say it’s like catching lightning in a bottle; it doesn’t happen that many times by accident. With the tools he’s got and the focus he’s had lately, I wouldn’t want to be bowling against him.”

