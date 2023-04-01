Wisconsin DNR: Treat your ash trees to prevent a deadly pest

Protect Your Valuable Ash Trees Against Emerald Ash Borer
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you have ash trees, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said to make sure to treat them with insecticide this spring, as an insect damages the trees throughout the state.

The emerald ash borer insects kill 99% of untreated ash trees that it infests, the DNR said. This pest has been detected in 66 out of 72 Wisconsin counties.

The DNR said infestation is a concern for communities the insect has already reached, and for those within 15 miles of those communities.

A major sign of emerald ash borer is woodpecker damage. Birds feed on emerald ash borer larvae underneath the bark of ash trees, officials said.

Owners should also watch for “flecking,” DNR said, which is caused by woodpeckers and looks like removed pieces of bark, sprouts growing out to the tree, thinning leaves, small holes in the bark or green beetles crawling on the trunk.

Treatments for trees are usually put on mid-April to mid-May and should be applied every year or two.

You can find more information about emerald ash borers, where they are and how to spot them at https://datcpservices.wisconsin.gov/eab/index.jsp.

