Man arrested after multi-county vehicle pursuit

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 40-year-old man is arrested after leading law enforcement in a vehicle pursuit starting in Chippewa County.

Sheriff Travis Hakes said the pursuit began when Mitchell Ludtke attempted to use his vehicle to hit a Cornell police officer and their vehicle. During the pursuit, two sheriff’s office vehicles, with deputies inside, were also struck.

The pursuit went into Dunn County before Ludtke was stopped. No one was hurt in the chase.

The sheriff’s office is recommending Lutdke face multiple charges including recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping.

Mitchell Ludtke (Chippewa Co. Sheriff's Office)

