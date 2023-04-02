Rabbit rescue founder works to prevent up tick of post Easter rabbit surrenders

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Easter bunny will be making the rounds soon, and the founder of a Chippewa Valley rabbit rescue wants to prevent post Easter rabbit surrenders.

Nicole Evans-Estersen with Hoppy House Rabbit Rescue in Chippewa County said there will be some people looking to adopt a rabbit of their own for the holiday.

“We do push pretty hard this time of year to not get a rabbit on impulse just because it is Easter,” said Evans-Estersen.

The staff at the Chippewa Humane Association said they have noticed an up tick of rabbit surrenders after the holiday each year.

“We do kind of notice that after Easter, rabbits have been coming in. People have been asking if they can surrender their rabbits, things like that,” said Samantha Wojcik. “I just think people don’t understand how much work they actually are. How much enrichment they also need. Their kid gets tired of them or something like that. And they bring them to us.”

That is just the rabbits that are lucky enough to make it to the animal shelter.

Estensen said some rabbits that arrive to the rabbit rescue have been found abandoned and scared along roads and recently two rabbits were found in a trailer in Eau Claire.

“So, that’s generally where most of the rabbits come from. They’re going to be abandonment cases, hoarding cases, neglect, abuse situations,” said Estensen.

Another fact about rabbits that Estensen said hops over people’s heads is how long of a commitment rabbits actually are.

“Most people think that they are those easy starter pets or temporary pets. They are not. They have quite a long lifespan,” said Estensen.

In fact, Estensen said they tend to live around a decade on average.

In addition to being a longtime companion, Estensen said rabbits come with personality even being downright destructive.

“Ah, let’s see. A list of things of lost to my rabbits? Countless charger cords, books, furniture, walls. Remotes! They like to chew the buttons on remote controls,” said Estensen.

But if you are in it for keeps, Estensen said to never consider buying a rabbit from a pet store.

“We want to place them in foster homes. It’s easier for them to tolerate than a shelter environment. Always adopt through a rescue or a shelter,” said Estensen.

She is always open to answering any questions you may have, and can be found on Facebook.

