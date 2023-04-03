74-year-old man dead after Dunn County fire

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOWN OF RED CEDAR, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a house fire in the Town of Red Cedar.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters responded to a call for a fire at a house in the N5700 block of County Trunk Highway E around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff said when firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Firefighters found a 74-year-old man in the home. He died at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

