ANN REETZ-JOHNSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want a Sunshine Award to go to Ann Reetz-Johnson. Ann has donated hundreds of hours of volunteer time to nonprofits in the greater Chippewa Valley. Some of the amazing groups she supports are Meals on Wheels and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin. We want to say a huge thank you for sharing your time and your talents. You really are Great with a capital G!

Rillie Zwiefelhofer

