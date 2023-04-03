Chippewa Falls introducing new parking program

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Chippewa Falls is updating its parking program, according to a social post via the Chippewa Falls Police Department Facebook Page.

The social post states in part quote, “The City of Chippewa Falls is upgrading its parking program to Passport Parking. Our current parking enforcement program is seriously outdated and must be replaced. The new parking program will allow for features including on-line payment of fines. The increased cost of this new system will be borne by the parking violators through increased fine amounts. Please note that public parking areas including on street parking and use of public parking lots will remain free to use as it is now within the time limits set by ordinance. People will only need to pay a fine if they park too long in areas and violate the parking ordinances, just like it is now. The parking fines are set out in City of Chippewa Falls Ordinance 25.04.″

Here are the fines set out, according to the social post:

$4.00 30-minute parking

$10.00 2-hour parking

$15.00 4-hour parking

$20.00 8-hour parking

$25.00 12-hour parking

$25.00 24- hour parking

$25.00 2:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m.

$25.00 Prohibited parking

$25.00 Loading zone parking

$30.00 Semi-drop parking

$25.00 Improper parking

$150.00 Handicap parking

$25.00 Posted private parking

$50.00 Keys left in ignition

$50.00 Unattended vehicle left running

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.