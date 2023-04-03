COMMUNITY CAT RESCUE AND ADOPTION CENTER OF BARRON COUNTY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like a Sunshine Award to go to the Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County. This coalition is a much-needed addition to Barron County and Surrounding counties. They rescue the stray, feral, and abandoned cats and kittens, many times working all hours of the day and night to set traps and help lower the stray population with TNR (Trap, neuter, return). They do not receive any outside funding other than donations. They are a registered 501 3c. They have a building you can visit and get to know and meet the cats available for adoption. They are not kept caged. It’s very “homelike.” I believe everyone there deserves a Sunshine Award for the long hours and hard work put in by everyone, especially the board.

Rebecka Misselt

