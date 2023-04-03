HOME SWEET HOME ASSISTED LIVING

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 3, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would love to nominate the staff and residents of Home Sweet Home Assisted Living in Tilden for the Sunshine Award. The care, love, and friendship they provided our dad/grandpa/husband during his stay with them was amazing. They went above and beyond everyone’s expectations to make sure every day was great and his needs were always met. They made our entire family feel like we were their family. Thank you for everything, Home Sweet Home! You have a very special place in our hearts.

Lisa Boettcher

