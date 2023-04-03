JUSTIN RADLE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Justin Radle the Sunshine Award. My husband and I, both seniors, live independently in our home and are usually able to manage the snow removal on our property. This winter, however, the snow removal has challenged us several times. Justin and his equipment have come to assist us in a timely way, and he has shoveled and plowed for us with excellence and efficiency. Thank you, Justin, for a job well done.

Kathy Beyreis

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh's mug shot after he was booked into prison.
Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security prison
Police lights
Man arrested after multi-county vehicle pursuit
FILE IMAGE
Part of roof collapses at Rice Lake business
Antoine Suggs is found guilty of four counts of intentional homicide.
Man guilty of killing four people found dead in Dunn Co.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
74-year-old man dead after Dunn County fire

Latest News

CHARLES ADAM
NICOLE DARBY
PHYSICAL THERAPY DEPARTMENT AT CLARK COUNTY REHABILITATION
HOME SWEET HOME ASSISTED LIVING