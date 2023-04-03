Man accused of pointing gun at children

Man accused of pointing gun at people
Man accused of pointing gun at people(Trempealeau Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
City of Blair, Wis. (WEAU) -

An Arcadia man has been arrested after deputies say he pointed a gun at children.

59-year-old Douglas Stegerwald is expected to face several charges, including recklessly endangering safety.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday night, deputies were called to a report of an intoxicated man pointing a gun at people inside a building at 144 West Mill Road in Blair.

The suspect ran away before crews arrived. The next day, deputies executed a search warrant at Stegerwald’s home and found a pistol matching the description they were given.

He was taken into custody. Deputies believe this was an isolated incident.

