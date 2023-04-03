Natalia Hitchcock gets new plea hearing on charges of killing son, trying to kill another

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan Falls woman accused of killing her son and attempting to kill her other son is getting a new plea hearing, but a scheduled hearing on Monday was postponed. No future date has been set.

Natalia Hitchcock, 42, has an opportunity to change her plea. She pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- an insanity plea -- last November.

Lawyers on both sides had a month to review the defense’s competency evaluation. According to online court records, the court suggested giving the parties 30 more days to discuss the plea. The State agreed with that timeline.

Prosecutors say Hitchcock strangled her 8-year-old son and tried to drown her 11-year-old son in March 2022.

The criminal complaint states that Hitchcock told police someone was controlling her mind and she had been poisoned. She also said she was afraid people from the “dark web” were going to take the boys, and she was trying to protect them from abuse.

Her husband told police he’d been concerned about her mental state. Hitchcock’s mother lived in Russia, and he says the news coverage of the war with Ukraine made Hitchcock’s mental condition worse.

Hitchcock is in custody on a $1 million cash bond.

